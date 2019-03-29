OPINION: The key to living in a more ethical world

If triage nurses took their time up answering ethical questions the consequences could be dire.

I HAVE been involved in teaching short ethics classes, introducing students to some of the traditional ethical questions, and the ways in which they could be explored.

One of my favourite ethical conundrums is the trolley cart thought experiment.

If you want to explore it more fully I recommend strongly encourage the Harvard University lecture series on justice, which is available freely on YouTube.

I have to admit though that, despite having taught ethics, I wonder about the usefulness of ethical courses.

For the most part, we don't think about things before we decide, we decide and then think about it.

The quote, describing Thomas Cranmer's view of humanity, goes "what the heart loves, the will chooses, and the mind justifies.”

My second concern is that though experiments are often presented as having either a right or wrong answer, or no correct answer.

In life we have the obligation to make choices, to navigate the world of competing sorrows.

Imagine for a moment a nurse required to triage patients being stuck in an ongoing series of convoluted ethical questions, with no end and no clear right answer.

The realisation of the truth of this leads to two complementary paths; we can and should walk both.

The first path is educational, if we want people to act ethically, the best solution is early intervention.

If we can foster compassion and charity (charity can be understood as acting towards someone we did not know, in the same way we would act to someone we dearly loved) in people.

Then their hearts will want what is loving and ethical, they will have the desire to do it, and a mind to see a path.

The second path is to recognise that although we do not always think ethically, there are times when we have the chance to do so, one of those times in when we create policies.

To return to the example of the triage nurse, they are not required to consider an ethical case for each patient, but rather to follow a set of clinical guidelines, trusting that the policies have been constructed to give the most ethical outcome.

We should expect our policy makers to consider ethical concerns in the construction of policies, and I'd suggest considering ethical concerns over economic and political ones, assuming we wish to live in an ethical world.