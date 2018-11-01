Menu
Spending time with others can be a good way to release stress. Violetastock
OPINION: Take out the time to stress less

by cynthia hoogstraten
1st Nov 2018 5:00 AM
HELLO, readers, my name is Cynthia Hoogstraten and I look forward to writing a regular column regarding our well-being.

With lived experience as a carer, facilitator of drum therapy, dementia friend and a passion in studies of the brain especially in dementia, I have developed my own understanding of some of the aspects of positive ageing.

A friend recently commented to me that she didn't handle stress well, and asked if I knew the secret to stressing less, to share it with her.

It seems many people who I engage with also suffer from an over-stressed lifestyle.

Many comment on how 'busy' they are.

Polite considerations of others are often neglected as time is taken up with social media, making a living and just everyday personal pursuits.

Of course, there is not just one solution, yet we all need to reflect on our own life to see if positive changes can be made and how best to put those into action.

An action plan is the key, as one of my favourite quotes reads, "if it is going to be, it is up to me.”

Having experienced my own trauma and admitting to having been in a 'dark' place in my life, I have made my own changes and I am rewarded by witnessing positive changes in others.

One way is to engage with others.

People who share a similar interest, who leave you feeling hopeful and inspired.

It is not beneficial to your mental well-being to isolate yourself and be in a constant negative mindset.

It can be challenging and often daunting to join a group of people, but it can often be the first step to feeling better about yourself.

You might just find that others are really no different to you except that they have found a way to deal with life's stresses.

Cynthia Hoogstraten's column will be a regular feature on our upcoming health page.

