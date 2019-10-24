Opinion: Sunwater response brings out sceptic within me

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a family of platypus.

Opinion by editor, Adam Wratten

AT the moment, rightly or wrongly, I’m a little sceptical of what comes out from Sunwater in relation to Paradise Dam.

We know those in authority don’t want the community to have the complete picture. Why? That we don’t know.

So when Sunwater reassures everyone all is okay and animals are not impacted by the huge release of water from the dam, I take their words in a broader context.

Sunwater says it’s sharing its environmental monitoring and water quality reports with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

But is this the right department?

Given both the Minister and Sunwater have an interest in controlling the flow of information to the public, I would have thought the Department of Environment and Science would have been the relevant body looking into concerns about the impact on wildlife.

When a crocodile was believed to have been sighted at Woodgate on Friday, this was the department that warned the community and investigated.

It is this department that has experts in the field.

Is Sunwater monitoring itself in this current situation, with a reporting line to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy?

Our community deserves to be given the full picture.

It is only through this act of transparency that we can remove concerns such as these.

Saying the experts need space to provide their advice and analysis in context is not good enough.

I’m not sure how the community being informed will stop any experts from doing their job and providing solid advice to move forward.

I encourage all NewsMail readers to join the 1000-plus people who have signed Mayor Jack Dempsey’s petition.

We need answers now.

We need assurances that we’re not going to be left with less water supply in the future.

We shouldn’t accept secrecy as part of the modus operandi of government.