OPINION: Stop giving Greer a say on television

I'M A big believer in free speech, but there has to be a point where we stop giving oxygen to people whose opinions do absolutely zero good.

Germaine Greer has once again become a national embarrassment.

From calling for people to get rid of their pet dogs to claiming the effects of rape on women are overstated, Greer has once again been given airtime to make more ludicrous comments.

On ABC program Q&A, host Tony Jones asked Greer about a rape she was a victim of earlier in her life: "Are you saying it didn't traumatise you, though?” he asked.

"Trauma is something that is dictated really by the sufferer. You know, I can't bear huntsman spiders. It is not their fault. It's my fault ... I decided to be frightened of them,” Greer replied.

If Greer wishes to make apologies for rape and downplay the horrific effects on its victims, that is her business.

But it's incredibly irresponsible to give her airtime.