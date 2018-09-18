Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Germaine Greer talks on Q&A.
Germaine Greer talks on Q&A. ABC
Opinion

OPINION: Stop giving Greer a say on television

Crystal Jones
by
18th Sep 2018 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I'M A big believer in free speech, but there has to be a point where we stop giving oxygen to people whose opinions do absolutely zero good.

Germaine Greer has once again become a national embarrassment.

From calling for people to get rid of their pet dogs to claiming the effects of rape on women are overstated, Greer has once again been given airtime to make more ludicrous comments.

On ABC program Q&A, host Tony Jones asked Greer about a rape she was a victim of earlier in her life: "Are you saying it didn't traumatise you, though?” he asked.

"Trauma is something that is dictated really by the sufferer. You know, I can't bear huntsman spiders. It is not their fault. It's my fault ... I decided to be frightened of them,” Greer replied.

If Greer wishes to make apologies for rape and downplay the horrific effects on its victims, that is her business.

But it's incredibly irresponsible to give her airtime.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    AGNES FIRE: Residents lose power, caravan damaged by blaze

    AGNES FIRE: Residents lose power, caravan damaged by blaze

    Breaking FIRE crews have contained a bushfire at Agnes Water, which veered dangerously close to properties earlier today.

    WORKERS STRIKE: Bundy staff call for pay rise

    premium_icon WORKERS STRIKE: Bundy staff call for pay rise

    News About 20 join in rally outside Bundaberg State High School

    BUSTED: Ute thief caught on camera

    BUSTED: Ute thief caught on camera

    Breaking A man has been caught stealing a ute on camera

    BERRY HAPPY: Bennett says calls have been answered

    premium_icon BERRY HAPPY: Bennett says calls have been answered

    News Help on hand for local strawberry growers

    Local Partners