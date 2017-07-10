Opinion split on Pitt's $7K charter flight

Keith Pitt has defended the cost of charter flights but Pauline Hanson's not buying it, saying people should demand he repay the money:
- Camillaandjohn Livingston Well I have to say it's amazing to have selective coverage of breaches - if Pauline had done it the world would know but others don't seem to have the flavour for journalistic fodder.
- Brian D Branch I'm not so much bothered by this cost, and it's stupid to have expected a foreign government rep to have flown in & out of Brisbane multiple times to save a few dollars, but I've got to ask, what was the purpose of Mr Pitt being there?
- Kate Browne Because he's the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.
- Lynn C Merry Firstly, this is a very good reason for the public to demand Keith Pitt is put on a cashless card so we can control how he spends taxpayer money. What his office says about the difficulty of getting from one place to another in Queensland, welcome to the real world that the rest of us have to cope with. Secondly, much as this news is interesting to taxpayers, I really feel Pauline Hanson is the last one to be throwing stones. Gee I'm getting old but am I the only on wishing we could turn back the clock to a time where honesty and integrity were expected? When my family moved here from Melbourne 30 years ago I remember being amused at a report in the NewsMail about a man charged and convicted for being drunk in charge of a horse. So different these days. It's almost like a horror story reading the NewsMail or turning on the TV news.
- Kevin Fay When are we all, no matter what democracy you live in, going to realise that politicians are only there for the money, no more so than in the last 20 years?
- Tilly Tate Not a fan of Keith but Hanson should not be saying anything about planes other than who funded hers!
- Barbara Vincent He was on official business with the PNG Trade minister.
- Darren Hay Another one rips off the system.
- Russell Wood Still no phone reception just outside Bundaberg.
- Adrian Killip Give the man a break. He is doing everything he can to support the Wide Bay.