OPINION: Speed signs dangerous - get rid of them

PEOPLE trying to use a phone while driving is crazy (NM, 28/04) - but another distraction is the number of road signs on our roads, advertising and road speed signs.

Concentrating on the road is paramount, not trying to make sure you see who has the best deal on offer and the way the government changes the speed limits.

One comes to mind straight away: Talkavan Street.

We enter Bundaberg from Childers and it brings the speed down to 80km/h, you drive into town to 70km/h and drive a little further and it's 60km/h.

Speed signs are a major distraction as you're continuously making sure you're not speeding.

Let's make outside built-up areas 100km/h and 50km/h in built-up areas regardless.

- Don Sinclair, Bundaberg

LOCAL AND LOVING IT

JUST a letter to say just how much I love living in this city.

Honest people, good friends not to mention the short drive to some of the best beaches in Queensland plus the Barrier Reef and the turtles.

People come from all over to see our natural wonders.

We have multiple parks to give us greenery and many good shops, eating establishments, entertainment and many great clubs and sporting venues.

I this is not enough for some perhaps they should move elsewhere more suited to their needs and sensibilities.

Fred and I would like to spend the last of our lives here.

Love you Bundy.

- Pamela Archer, Bundaberg

RECYCLING REVOLUTION

THE current discussion regarding waste and waste disposal is without doubt very important in terms of the costs involved of the current system which attempts to address the issue although the move by our state to ban disposable plastic bags from mid-year is a positive move.

The major problem is that of recyclable waste of which plastics present the greatest challenge.

Not all of them are reusable, those that can be recycled use large amounts of power to arrive at an end product which then is converted to a useable form, not a perfect solution.

We must reduce unnecessary plastic usage and, for example, one way is for supermarkets to no longer pack fruit and vegetable into smaller packs. Surely we can pick up just what we need from the shelves. This should also lower costs.

While all of this is great to see, we are only addressing the problem and not the cause.

Surely we can find a way of moving the responsibility back up the line to the manufacturers and users of packaging and it appears that at last the federal and state governments have at last decided to do something about the situation we are faced with.

The EU have already done this since 2014 where legislation ensures that companies who sell packaging and packed goods in Europe must comply with packaging substance restrictions, reusability and marking requirements.

They must also register as a packaging producer in EU member states and provide for packaging collection, recycling and reporting and each year these compliance requirements are increased.

It is a blight on all of our governments that, due to the action by China, our pollies have had to sit up, take notice and then do something.

Come on 2028!

- Roy Sutherland-Fraser, Bundaberg South

REFUGEES AT HOME

HERE in Australia we have an urgent need for housing for our homeless people.

Have a look around any town or city and you will see many, many of our people that are in need of shelter.

I call them "Aussie refugees”.

The government of the day does very little to alleviate this situation, but the minister's we elected are jetting around the world handing out millions to make other countries' "refugees” feel more secure. Why?

Let's look after our own people first and worry about others when every Australian has a decent standard of living with housing, schooling and access to higher education.

This should be the priority of every single elected politician, forget about stupid things that only soothe their egos and get on with the job of making Australia the "lucky country” once again.

When every Australian is looked after then if there is any money left then and only then distribute the left over cash to other countries.

- Jim Carter, Elliott Heads

MONEY BACK

THE repeated claims that state-owned power operators are ripping off the people is ridiculous when one realises that the so-called profits are ploughed back to the state coffers to provide much-needed services.

Conversely, the profits generated by the private sector in other aspects of the power industry are paid into the pockets of the shareholders that are often overseas corporations and never benefit Queenslanders in any way whatsoever.

- Max Tanzer, Elliott Heads