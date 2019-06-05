OPINION: Special Bundy tax zone adds up

IT MAKES eminent sense to cut taxes when you want to spur economic growth.

People and businesses will always spend money better than any government could ever hope to.

Kerry Packer said it best: "If anybody in this country doesn't minimise their tax they want their head read. As a government I can tell you you're not spending it that well that we should be paying extra.”

He was talking about the Hawke government but that's irrelevant - what he says applies to all governments.

As an extension of capitalism, minimising tax should be expected: individuals and companies want to make more money.

That's why a tax zone offset here makes so much sense.

Decades of attempted government intervention is not having the desired effect.

What will really make a difference to people in Bundy and Wide Bay is arrangements that encourage workers and companies to move here.

And in a capitalist society, the thing that will make them do that is financial incentive.

I hope the LGAQ's proposal is given serious thought because lowering taxes and cutting costs is simply the best thing any government could do for any economy.

The government would rather tax cuts across the board, across the country, but that won't do anything to address the yawning gap between the have and have-not regions.