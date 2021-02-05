OPINION: Speaking up on North Bundy flood evacuation route

The reported comments from the Member for Bundaberg, while possibly accurate as far as they went, do not tell the whole story.

As part of the Community Reference Group (CRG) in 2013, actual evidence showed the current on/ off ramp at the northern end of the current Tallon bridge contributed significantly to flood levels and flow rates in North Bundaberg.

The CRG's recommendation was not to put a separate viaduct in place (as has been proposed by the Ten Year Action Plan), but instead, the CRG proposed the total removal of the problematic ramp, and the extension of the current bridge's dual carriageway to the roundabout at the North School.

This is in keeping with the original design for the Tallon bridge with the problematic ramp being a temporary structure.

From memory, the modelling done for the CRG showed that by removing the ramp and putting in pylons for a bridge extension, any flood flows were less turbulent and unlikely to contribute to any increase in flood heights or scouring in the event of flooding similar or larger than the 2013 event.

Finally, the raised viaduct is not just about evacuation of residents of lower north Bundaberg.

It is about maintaining a transport corridor during flooding events when Hinkler Ave becomes inundated.

This corridor provides connectedness between essential and emergency services, which are largely focused south of the river and the many communities who live north of the river and are reliant on those services.

As such the building of a viaduct which is a full extension of the existing Tallon Bridge is every bit as important to all the residents north of the river, as the East Bundaberg Levee is to the residents and businesses south of the river.

Tom Smith, you owe it to the residents of the northern parts of the BRC area, many of whom may not be your constituents, to actively advance this project and bring it fruition.

It is above politics and far too important to be ignored.

Jon Carman (CRG member), South Kolan