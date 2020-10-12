OPINION: So what have they done for us?

POLITICAL OPINION: Queensland state opposition LNP leader Deb Frecklington has been promising plenty of money but how much of it will be coming our way? Photo: Sarah Marshall

Why is it that both Bundaberg and Burnett that have sitting members for the LNP in Parliament can only come up with piddly value pre election promises when the LNP leader in Deb Frecklington is promising billions of dollars to be spent elsewhere?

Could it be because these are considered to be safe seats by the LNP and that LNP voters in these electorates are astonishingly loyal to the party, meaning that you do not need to promise them anything and take them nowhere, as they will blindly vote for the LNP in the voting box?

This appears to be the case in Burnett where Stephen Bennett has held the seat for three terms and has achieved very little for the electorate outside of wearing a seat out in Parliament House.

This politician's greatest achievement was being reprimanded by parliament for contempt after leaking confidential parliamentary information to his mates.

He was forced to apologise for his actions on June 18th 2016.

This of course means that he is a risk to the integrity of the parliament so why do the voters re elect him? Why not vote for an achiever or at least one who will try?

Next we have David Batt a one term LNP politician who has done so little for the seat that he hasn't even kept it warm.

When compared to his predecessor Labor's Leanne Donaldson there is no comparison.

During Leanne's term she bought many millions of dollars to our city.

Her defeat in the last election was bought about by a concerted campaign by these two and the seat was ultimately won on Hanson preferences.

All he has done in pre-election speeches is vowed to keep applying pressure to committed Labor infrastructure.

For our future, please voters of these electorates at least consider alternatives and not be tarred with the lemming brush that has you joining with others to your own demise.

Robert Henderson, Sharon