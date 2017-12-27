OPINION: Smoking ban over the top

HIGH COSTS: Smokers pay a lot of tax to carry out the legal activity and they should still have rights.

AS A non-smoker I must say I'm not 100 per cent behind the move to have smoking banned at universities and other adult education facilities around the state.

I understand we don't want smokers lighting up around non-smokers, especially children, but to me it's a little hypocritical when the government still uses the addiction as a cash cow to fill its coffers.

Smokers pay a lot of tax to carry out the legal activity and they should still have rights.

Yes, ban smoking around public buildings, in classes and eateries but give smokers a designated area to light up in on site.

If not they will all congregate on the road outside whatever facility they are banned from.

Or if the government was really serious about the health issues they could make smoking illegal and stop collecting the tax.

Somehow I don't think that is going to happen.