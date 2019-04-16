OPINION: Small change for is for the better

The can on the left is the preferred way to crush your cans for recycling.

The can on the left is the preferred way to crush your cans for recycling. Mike Knott BUN050419REC6

FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

IF THE container recycling depot that's opened next door to the NewsMail is anything to go by, the Containers for Change is a runaway success.

The place is a hive of activity.

The sound of clinking glass fills the air, with people arriving in a constant stream all day.

Laden with bags, boxes and even trolleys filled with recyclables, they're soon on their way, refund in hand. And smiles on their faces.

Last week we reported the centre was receiving up to 60,000 containers each day. As of yesterday, more than 344,000,000 containers had been recycled around the state so far.

All sorts of people are taking advantage of the scheme - from the young to senior citizens, from working professionals to people with a disability. For some, it's a full-blown family affair.

Of course, the point of Containers for Change, in which eligible containers are swapped for 10c at recycling depots, was to reduce the amount drink bottles and cans littering the state.

One benefit that has gone unexplored but will nonetheless prove evident, I believe, is the entrepreneurialism it has sparked in people.

Naturally the refunds provide additional income for some recyclers, but others are taking it further by expanding their source of containers and developing business models around, for example, raising money for charity.

Developing such skills will surely lead savvy recyclers to doing bigger and brighter things in the future.

**** GOOD to see Clive Palmer is no longer in denial about owing workers of his defunct refinery anything and will now pay their outstanding entitlements.

Don't hold your breath for a similar offer to repay the $74m under the Fair Entitlements Guarantee taxpayers gave said workers at the time of the collapse.