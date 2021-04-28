OPINION: Simple, cheap ways to capture and store carbon

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Creative carbon capture

Last week, the Australian Government pledged half a billion dollars for "clean" energy projects, including $264 million on "carbon capture and storage" (CCS).

This involves capturing emissions from power stations and factories and then burying them.

However, the Climate Council has stated that CCS is "extremely expensive and cannot deliver zero emissions".

There are, of course, faster, simpler and cheaper ways to capture and store carbon. Firstly, plant more trees, and secondly, stop cutting down existing ones.

A recent study in Science magazine states that globally, a 25 per cent increase in forested area could store more than 200 gigatonnes of additional carbon at maturity. Such a change has the potential to store an equivalent of 25 per cent of the current atmospheric carbon pool.

Sadly, we are doing the opposite - the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reports that about 7.3 million hectares of forest are lost every year, and roughly half of Earth's tropical forests have already been cleared.

Australia is the worst offender at tree clearing and wiping out animals. According to the government's National Greenhouse Accounts, from 2010-18 almost two million hectares were cleared for grazing.

The solution is crystal clear - stop eating grazing animals and the land can be revegetated. The once-abundant koalas and 1700 other threatened or endangered species will have their habitats restored, carbon reduction targets will be easily achieved, and cows and sheep will not face the terrifying journey to an agonising death in the slaughterhouse.

Desmond Bellamy, special projects coordinator, PETA Australia.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

A Rockhampton resident is calling on the region's Queensland members to "fix the system" after witnessing ramping at Rockhampton Hospital.

Krissy McIntosh: The issue goes way deeper the emergency department.. the wards are blocked with people awaiting nursing homes ageing population. It will only get worse.

Roslyn Svensen: Was always going to be too small. I feel for the staff who are constantly trying to juggle patients around. The whole place has got that cramped feel about it. Has anyone visited the new buildings in Brisbane? If you didn't know better you would think you were in a 5 star hotel. Wonderful staff at our hospital.

Liz Evans: People are living for longer and requiring more care... beds are filled with people waiting nursing home placement because they have nowhere to go and it isn't safe for them to be at home. The nursing homes are also full.

Sheralee Kirkwood: You can build a bigger hospital but we're are you going to get the staff from and if you do get them there is no housing available to keep them here.

Jo Lee: Ramping has always been an issues even at major hospitals at bne. It's not as simple as building a bigger space.

Lynda Morrow: The system would work if people didnt abuse it!

