OPINION: Showing them how it’s done

CHAMPIONS: The Brisbane Broncos mens team could learn a thing or two from the women's team. Photo: AAP/Image Steve Pohlner

What a hell of a weekend it was for football fans, Grand Finals galore, firstly on Saturday evening it was AFL live from the wet Gabba, then Sunday we were graced by the NRL live from Sydney.

For me personally as a Rugby League fan and supporter Sunday was my day out of the two days.

Being an ever suffering Broncos supporter after the 2020 season of disaster that was orchestrated by our invisible group of male players who are really only show ponies in disguise of real horses I had just about thrown in the towel when a ray of heaven hit the playing fields.

The ray that I am referring to is the Broncos Women’s team, wow!!

What a team of champions they are.

Up until Sunday these special ladies had won the women’s grand final on the two previous occasions and now were looking at a three-peat which means of course three consecutive Grand Final wins.

This is considered the Holy Grail in rugby league and has not been achieved ever by men’s or women’s teams.

Right from kick off they took control and finished the game totally in control with a 20 to 10 win over the Roosters.

Every player in the squad did their job whilst some went above the call of duty, all in all it was a great game played with an intensity that makes the men’s side look like absolute rabble.

One has to feel empathy for the new men’s coach Kevin Walters who all us supporters expect a miracle to come forward from.

As a mate has said that he believes that Kevin should order 27 dresses for his male squad and make them wear them at training whilst at the same time invite the champion women to join in the sessions.

The aim of this would be to emphasise the courage of our ladies way of playing and get the men to bond like the women and play as a team playing for each other for the common cause.

It would have to be emphasised that this action was one of total respect not just some smart arsed gimmick.

It would also show the trophy cabinet that has three premiership trophies in it along with a wooden spoon.

Kevin could be well advised to look at the training methods of Kelvin Wright the women’s coach to give another perspective.

Please Kevin stop these prima donna’s from strutting about the place and bring the reality of the situation to the front, which is that you have to achieve good results to gain that right.

Robert Henderson, Sharon