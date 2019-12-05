OPINION: Santalucia weighs in on Paradise Dam worry

BUNDABERG developer John Santalucia has weighted in on the Paradise Dam debate:

The Queensland Government's recent announcement of an independent inquiry into the apparent structural issues at Paradise dam is welcome, provided it doesn't come at the expense of, or delay to, the repair or reconstruction of the dam.

The inquiry must be undertaken concurrently with and independent of investigations and works required to repair or reconstruct the dam.

To delay decision on the repair or reconstruction of the dam pending the outcome of the inquiry would be irresponsible.

In September 2019, after an independent technical reference panel confirmed action was needed to deal with the dam's structural issues, Sunwater announced its decision to release water from the dam.

While most would accept Sunwater's action should be applauded for making public safety the main priority, the news sent many farmers into a state of depression.

Local farmers including many offshore investors, are deeply concerned about the ongoing viability of their farms and their investment.

There are many questions that remain unanswered.

How soon will the water be replaced? How much water will be available?

Despite considerable media coverage on the paradise dam issue, notably, there has been little discussion on the economic impact it is likely to have on the region.

Paradise dam is the heartbeat of the region.

This region has attracted so much investment by farmers and offshore investors because of the water security provided by Paradise Dam.

Without this essential water supply, many crops would become unviable and millions of dollars of investment would be at stake.

Immediate action must be taken. Technical investigations must be fast-tracked to enable a decision to be made to either repair the existing dam or construct a new dam.

These investigations should not be conditional upon the outcome of any inquiry.

It is known that defects in the dam were first discovered in late 2006, only 12 months after the dam was opened.

Following the 2013 flood several millions have been spent on reports and repairs to the dam.

It looks like all this expense has been in vain and the dam is a complete failure.

It is likely to be many more years before the dam is operational again which is not welcome news.

Given the many volumes of technical reports that have been written so far, the magnitude of the problem must be known.

Time is now critical and there is little time left for more investigations or further procrastination.

A (final) report is supposedly being delivered in February 2020 to determine the best solution.

The February 2020 deadline must be met so that a decision on the repair or reconstruction of the dam is made shortly thereafter.

I hope the Queensland government appreciates the gravity of this situation and will ensure this matter is given the urgency it deserves.

Already there is anecdotal evidence of the negative impacts that Paradise dam is having on investment in the region.

Several local agricultural manufacturing and value add projects are currently in advanced planning stage and underwritten by local and offshore investment.

Since Sunwater's announcement, many of these investors now have grave concerns about the long-term viability of these projects because of the perceived water security risk.

The eye of the investment world is watching keenly to see how the Australian and Queensland governments will respond to this crisis. What assurances will they provide?

How will they mitigate the future water security risk that threatens the viability of the entire agricultural sector in this region?

This uncertainty over water security for the region's agriculture sector is not only testing the viability of the farmers, the flow-on effects are being felt throughout the entire community.

Business confidence is deteriorating, population growth has flattened, new home construction activity is languishing and the region continues to hold the unenviable prize as a town with one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation.

Various governments have made a significant investment in infrastructure - dams; weirs; irrigation channels; pumps and pipelines in this region over many years.

This in turn encouraged farmers and investors to invest heavily on the understanding that they could rely on water security.

This investment has boosted productivity enormously to the benefit of the entire region.

However, this infrastructure is grossly under-utilised and is capable of supplying water to many more farms in the region with little additional investment.

This under-utilisation of infrastructure was evident with the recent release of water which charged the Elliott River and Mahogany Creek without the need for any new infrastructure.

It proves that it is possible to provide irrigation to many thousands of hectares of partially dry farms lying within these two corridors alone, without requiring significant investment in new infrastructure.

There are many other areas that could also be serviced by Paradise Dam.

An investigation should be undertaken to provide a permanent water supply to farms that are currently without any water allocation.

This investigation must be prioritised.

The minimal cost to provide the necessary infrastructure to the many thousands of hectares of farms that are currently partially dry would surely be paid back tenfold, especially after considering the flow-on economic benefits it would generate.

While news of Paradise Dam structural issues is devastating for the local community is does present a tremendous opportunity. Increasing the dam's capacity would enable permanent water to be delivered to a far greater area and be an enormous boost to the regional economy.

The Queensland government should be up-front and give assurances to all stakeholders and the community at large, that, at the very least, it will guarantee the dam's previous storage capacity will be reinstated or, better still, increased. What are the consequences if the government doesn't provide this guarantee?

To give the people of Bundaberg peace of mind now, the government cannot afford to wait for the recommendations of the technical report.

It must give assurances now. It is now time for all levels of government and all sides of politics to deliver the certainty that Bundaberg businesses and community desperately need.