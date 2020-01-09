OPINION: Royal couple should be celebrated, not criticised

SHOCK, HORROR: Prince Harry and wife Meghan reportedly did not ask for granny’s permission to have a life. Picture: Sussex Royal

SHOCK, HORROR: Prince Harry and wife Meghan reportedly did not ask for granny’s permission to have a life. Picture: Sussex Royal

MEGHAN Markle makes her own rules and some people just can’t handle it.

In case you live under a rock, the Duchess of Sussex and hubby Prince Harry have decided to step down as senior royals and embark on a quieter life split between North America and the United Kingdom.

And we are not amused.

Reportedly, the Queen was blindsided and not happy about the decision, and the lack of consultation.

Whether that’s true or not, who cares?

I don’t consult my grandmother about my job, where I live and my life plans.

The reaction of palace staff is even more worthy of filing straight in the bin.

PRIVATE MATTER: There are two people in this relationship, and neither are the Queen.

As for Harry’s dad and brother, they’re said to be “incandescent” with rage. Emotional range – who knew they had it?

Since when do we care what people’s siblings, parents and grandparents think about their life choices?

It’s not like the Sussexes are planning to do something questionable, like open a brothel or take up a drug addiction.

They want privacy and to work for charity (incidentally, two things many of us long for).

Harry and Meghan owe nobody anything. He will never be king. He didn’t choose to be a member of the royal family.

She even less so. Since when does marrying someone mean you lose all control of your life?

The reported negative reaction of relatives would be reason enough to make anyone resign from “the Firm”.

Add to that the constant harassment of paparazzi, criticism of the media and the furnace of public opinion, and it’s a surprise any of them want anything to do with it all.

LATER: Meghan and Harry will be ditching Britain for the rugged, beautiful and far less densely populated Canada.

Like royal villains who’ve come before her – think Wallis Simpson or Harry’s mum Diana – Meghan Markle makes her own rules.

She defines her own life.

She isn’t a slave to outdated pompous royal protocol or unreasonable expectations.

She puts her hands in pockets when she’s wearing a dress (and looks good doing it).

And for all of that, some in her family, in the media and in the public have decided she must pay, like Simpson and like her late mother-in-law.

Instead of roasting them, we should be congratulating Harry and Meghan for their intention to stop sucking off the taxpayer teat. Heaven forbid a royal pays their own way – it’s the only time anyone has a problem with young people getting off welfare.

We should be congratulating them for having goals and setting about to achieve them.

We should be congratulating them for their plans to devote their lives to the service of others.

And perversely, if Harry and Meghan were not royal, we would celebrate all of those things.

As a society, we constantly praise people with aspiration and ambition. The worship of success is a cornerstone of capitalism.

We should all be able to make our own choices, and not be denigrated for it, even if our mum or dad or their mum or dad has a sparkly crown.