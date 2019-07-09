OPINION: Ridiculous rort should be returned

Former Senator Derryn Hinch returns to TV with his own Sky News show, HINCH. Supplied by Sky News.

FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

HINCH RIGHT ON THE MONEY

LOVE him or hate him - and everyone does - Derryn Hinch is dead right when he points out one of the grossest rorts in politics.

Yet again we have a politician talking sense once they leave parliament but better late than never.

Why should politicians get to pocket the balance of some allowances they don't fully spend?

Can you imagine a private company allowing a staff member a meal allowance of, say, $50 and then giving the employee $20 when they only spend $30?

To paraphrase the man tipped to be the next UK PM, I have more chance of being reincarnated as an olive.

At least some pollies, such as Pauline Hanson, claim to spend their expense leftovers by paying for travel and donating to community groups.

It shouldn't be an option.

With interest rates at near rock bottom, wages stagnating, pensioners struggling with absurd deeming rates, people on Newstart on their knees and the economy not doing so well, every single cent that's not spent should be immediately returned to general revenue.

POSITIVE SIGNS FOR BUNDY

WHATEVER the grower shareholders of the Isis Central Sugar Mill decide about a planned share acquisition, it's an impressive vote of confidence in the region.

Bundy cops a lot of flak but investors really do appear to be a lot more positive about the place we call home.

I'm a big believer in being optimistic about economies, not for any reason but that to talk down an economy is to set in motion a self-fulfilling prophecy because investors choose to look elsewhere.

Things really are happening all over the place: the Childers solar farm is almost finished, a tourism facility is going up at Macadamias Australia, a day surgery hospital has just opened and a seven-storey hotel at the airport has been approved, just to name a of few of them.