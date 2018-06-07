OPINION: Review of speeds a good move

SMILEY FACE: A new road sign on Boundary St tells motorists what speed they're doing and gives them a smile if they're within the speed limit.

WE'RE a bit of a speedy bunch in Bundy.

I regularly hear calls for speed limits to be increased, including calls for roads such as Bargara Rd to become 100 zones.

People seem to feel like they're invincible and that slower speeds will ruin their day.

This is hardly the case.

Bundaberg Regional Council has put in place a plan to review speed limits on 37 of our the region's roads, with potential to drop speeds by 10km/h.

I'm all for it.

The very first fatal crash scene I attended as a journalist wasn't on a busy highway or lonely stretch of road - it was on a suburban city street and the reminder of how quickly things can go from mundane to tragic has never left me.

We get used to driving our suburban streets every single day and think we know them like the backs of our hands, but the reality is we can never really predict the actions of others or what could happen.

It won't hurt to slow down.