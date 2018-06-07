Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMILEY FACE: A new road sign on Boundary St tells motorists what speed they're doing and gives them a smile if they're within the speed limit.
SMILEY FACE: A new road sign on Boundary St tells motorists what speed they're doing and gives them a smile if they're within the speed limit. Crystal Jones
Opinion

OPINION: Review of speeds a good move

Crystal Jones
by
7th Jun 2018 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE'RE a bit of a speedy bunch in Bundy.

I regularly hear calls for speed limits to be increased, including calls for roads such as Bargara Rd to become 100 zones.

People seem to feel like they're invincible and that slower speeds will ruin their day.

This is hardly the case.

Bundaberg Regional Council has put in place a plan to review speed limits on 37 of our the region's roads, with potential to drop speeds by 10km/h.

I'm all for it.

The very first fatal crash scene I attended as a journalist wasn't on a busy highway or lonely stretch of road - it was on a suburban city street and the reminder of how quickly things can go from mundane to tragic has never left me.

We get used to driving our suburban streets every single day and think we know them like the backs of our hands, but the reality is we can never really predict the actions of others or what could happen.

It won't hurt to slow down.

Reader poll

Do you believe some 60 zones in Bundaberg need to become 50 zones?

View Results
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man accused of punching woman says it was an accidental slap

    premium_icon Man accused of punching woman says it was an accidental slap

    News A 42-YEAR-old man who says the "punch” he inflicted on a woman was an accident has been denied bail.

    New technology to increase speed, accuracy at Bundy Hospital

    premium_icon New technology to increase speed, accuracy at Bundy Hospital

    Health Health system to advance with new technology

    Gunther Village gets goats, no kidding

    Gunther Village gets goats, no kidding

    News The transition into an aged care home is challenging for anyone.

    Broccoli lattes could become a thing

    Broccoli lattes could become a thing

    Offbeat Say hello then to what could be the next big fad: broccoli lattes

    Local Partners