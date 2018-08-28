Retirees bear brunt of 4WD car towing tax

Grey nomads will be hit hard by the changes to 4WD towing laws. Picture: Zak Simmonds

MY STORY last week about the Palaszczuk Government's brazen attack on grey nomads caused quite a stir. Slugging retirees extra money to buy new high-powered utes that can tow their caravans was never a good idea.

When Transport Minister Mark Bailey came out and blamed the Federal Government, he took disingenuity to another level.

This is the bloke who refused to engage with key stakeholders in the lead-up to the implementation of the new codes on September 4. When his ruse was exposed, he blamed everyone except himself. Par for the course, these days.

Bailey quickly backed down, saying "there will be no changes to the towing laws in Queensland''. Bravo.

But there's a rub. Caravanning Queensland is satisfied at this stage with Bailey's statement and the State Government on their position on towing changes. But the industry still has concerns about the Government targeting and unnecessarily disadvantaging the industry through the new luxury vehicle tax.

They point out the luxury vehicle tax goes against Bailey's statement that the Government will "absolutely reject any changes that unnecessarily disadvantage Queensland drivers or our wider state economy''.

The Government's decision to increase luxury vehicle taxes in Queensland will affect local industry and motorhome owners. Caravanning Queensland general manager Jason Plant says it's not realistic to put a motorhome in the same class as a Ferrari or Lamborghini.

RIGHT MOOVE YOU BEAUTY

Shannon Fentiman with the Withawye Beauty Queen at this year’s Ekka. Picture: Annette Dew

THERE were 1300 votes cast for top cow in show but there could only be one winner and it was Withawye Beauty Queen, owned by the Dunne family.

Government Minister Shannon Fentiman was on hand to crown Beauty Queen.

The Ekka is a $220 million goliath for Brisbane. That's the estimated economic benefit of our most popular event. Attendees consumed 210,000 schooners of beer, 43,000 cans of rum, 6000 steaks, 8500 scones and 39,500 glasses of wine. The most popular showbags were the Bertie Beetle with over 250,000 sold. It's estimated 20,000 visitors from China alone have visited the Ekka over the past three years.

NEW TARGETS FOR NATIONALS

THE LNP's rogue National Party faction had their first meeting last Friday chaired by outgoing Senator Barry O'Sullivan. This powerful group had several LNP agitators in person and on the phone (Ron Boswell, David Goodwin and Vaughan Johnson) as well as some state MPs (Colin Boyce, Lachlan Miller and Trevor Watts).

Deb Frecklington was so worried she hit up members of her team to find out who was there and despatched a senior staffer to spy on the lunch that took place afterwards.

Other attendees were members of the LNP executive, Sir Joh staffer Wendy Armstrong, and recently dismissed LNP staffer Tilly Lewis. Liberal president Gary Spence be warned. These guys are getting their ducks in a row for tilts at president and vice president.

RACE START A BRIDGE TO FAR FOR PREMIER

GIVEN it's one of the state's biggest community events, it's disappointing Annastacia Palaszczuk couldn't attend Sunday's Bridge to Brisbane.

The Premier and Lord Mayor Graham Quirk were due to blow the hooter at 9.30am to start the 5km race. But she was a late scratching on the rainy day and Mr Quirk soldiered on under an umbrella. The Premier says she'll be back next year

STEFAN SOLDIERS ON TO WIN GOLF TROPHY

HAIRDRESSING king Steve Ackerie, better known as Stefan, has pulled off a miraculous golfing comeback to win the C grade championship at The Grand Golf Club.

Stefan has overcome debilitating back and neck problems that would have put a man half his age into retirement. He won the C grade matchplay championship 5-4, which is fairly comprehensive.

LOST SLEEP ON TRAVEL PERKS

THE left has split over Deputy Premier Jackie Trad's decision to wind back travel entitlements. Senior left figures are not happy about the move, which will cost regional MPs about $105 a day when they stay in Brisbane.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington. Picture: AAP/David Clark

Meanwhile, horror stories are emerging around the Brisbane business community about "challenges'' within Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's office.

It's said her office is increasingly isolating potential allies and friendly industry groups.

The office has a history of shakedowns, whereby industry groups and businesses are advised that unless you play ball on the donation front, they will not get a hearing next time the LNP is in government.

POLITICAL SHENANIGANS LIFT RATINGS

INTERESTING that Sky News recorded its best-ever viewing figures last week during the Liberal leadership crisis. Credlin, The Bolt Report, Jones & Co and Paul Murray Live all set new audience records, reaching 479,000 unique viewers across Tuesday of last week.

From Sunday, Sky News appears on the WIN Network, a dedicated 24-hour free-to-air news channel. It will be on Channel 53 in northern NSW.