Brian Courtice
Opinion

OPINION: Respect Australia or leave

2nd Jan 2019 5:00 AM
AS WE welcome in 2019, with all the challenges the year will bring, it is worth pondering the planet's greatest challenge.

It's not climate change, coal-fired power stations, or Donald Trump - it's our out of control population explosion. Earth's population is 7.7 million people. In the early 1800s the world's population was 1 billion.

By 1960 the total population had reached 3 billion. In the following 40 years it climbed to 6 billion. It is estimated to reach 9 billion within 21 years.

China with 1.4 billion and India with 1.35 billion are the most populous nations on Earth, with the US at 325 million, followed by Indonesia with 268 million, Pakistan with 208 million and Brazil with 206 million.

Nigeria, with a population of 198 million, is the most populous nation in Africa.

The Philippines comes in at number 13 with 107 million.

Australia at number 54 has 25 million people.

All the figures may seem boring, except that as the populations of developing countries and less developed nations continue to explode it means access to food, power, sewerage, water and other essentials falls behind.

This will lead to further refugee crises, famine, and localised wars over resources.

While Australia is fortunate in being an island continent, more boats will arrive unless we maintain our border protections.

We in this democratic nation should decide who comes here, not the United Nations or the Greens.

Anyone who does not respect our culture, political and legal systems is not entitled to settle here.

Only this week further violence has occurred in Melbourne committed by gangs of young men who for some bizarre bureaucratic reason were allowed entry to our country and who should, on conviction, be deported back to where they came from.

Australia has a proud history of multiculturalism.

However that doesn't mean we should welcome people who don't respect our judicial and cultural systems.

One thing is certain, as sure as night follows day, the illegal queues and applications for access to Australia will increase as the world's population explodes.

