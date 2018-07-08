OPINION: Residents hoist banners to protest high-rise

Banners were placed at the proposed site of what would, if approved, become the region's tallest building.

NINE storeys on the Esplanade at Bargara... no way.

In an act of frustration and defiance, concerned residents have hoisted a banner highlighting the region's natural values at stake, should a proposed nine-storey development be approved "as is" on the corner of the Esplanade and Burkitt St, Bargara.

Residents have been shocked to learn that this code assessable development application requires no public notification, accepts no formal submissions from the public and does not require referral, to either the Queensland or Australian government.

Eleven Bundaberg regional councillors will rule on the development application on July 24.

The height of the proposed sea-front building towers over its neighbours, by three times the height of most other multi-level Bargara buildings and almost double the height of occasionally allowed five-storey "exemplary" developments.

Many feel that light from the proposed building will adversely affect both nesting turtles and their hatchlings at the nearby Mon Repos rookery.

There is little confidence that either engineering and design solutions or occupant behaviour will satisfactorily address the light spill problem.

The findings of over 50 years of turtle breeding research by scientists and community volunteers has been compiled at Mon Repos, making it an internationally significant site.

This significance is reflected in Queensland Government investment in both turtle research and interpretive works.

Recently a $17 million contract was awarded by Bundaberg Regional Council to local firm Murchie Constructions to build a new tourist facility at Mon Repos.

More than 30,000 national and international visitors come to Mon Repos each year.

The site is invaluable, both for turtle conservation and for the local economy.

This development proposal puts both in serious jeopardy.

At a local level, residents see this as a "first step" to unfettered future high-rise development along the Bargara coastal strip.

Once approved, this development provides a legal precedent.

Should full approval be granted on July 24, future coastal developers will be able to cite the council's acceptance of nine storeys. Why not 20?

Local residents of all ages have left the Gold and Sunshine Coasts to settle at Bargara and other Bundaberg coastal gems, for a laid-back coastal village lifestyle in close proximity to the well-serviced regional centre of Bundaberg.

Like the turtles, who won't be providing comment on this development application, their lifestyle is at stake.

For the turtles, the stakes are higher!