OPINION: Resident says discrepancy in rates for beachfront homes is unfair

UP AND DOWN: Rates in Bundaberg's coastal suburbs aren't fair, says one reader.

UP AND DOWN: Rates in Bundaberg's coastal suburbs aren't fair, says one reader. Mike Knott BUN050315REAL2

Rates woes

THE main reason for this letter is to get the attention of the hundreds of ocean-front landowners in Burnett Heads, Bargara, Innes Park, Coonarr and Woodgate.

These five suburbs as well as Moore Park Beach, Elliot Heads and Coral Cove are all Council Category 7, "urban oceanfront”, for the calculation of rates to be charged.

But are you aware that your current rates had to be increased because the rates of those other three suburbs were reduced? How ridiculous is that?

And due to the compounding factor you will also be paying more and more in future years than landowners in Moore Park Beach, Elliott Heads and Coral Cove.

My latest rates increased by 10.5% and there was no increase in land value which is the basis for charging of rates by the council.

If that 10.5% continues in future then my rates and yours will double in seven years.

Bundaberg Regional Council deserves to be called of the Ned Kelly Council.

I suggested to all councillors, the mayor and the CEO as they were fully informed that the matter be tabled and discussed at a recent meeting when they were all together but not one of them had the fortitude to raise the issue.

It is thus obvious that our well-paid councillors and CEO ($80000 minimum per annum and increasing) plus their shiny new quality vehicles which they use for private travel at ratepayers' expense are only interested in their own little world relating to their portfolios and do not care about problems with rates and charges suffered by the ratepayers in their divisions and are quite prepared to let the council staff deal with them.

Well I consider that to be shameful.

So what do we do to get action?

I strongly recommend that you all join with me and bombard your division councillor (Barnes for Bargara, Rowleson for Burnett Heads and Innes Park, Trevor for Coonarr and Woodgate) via phone, email, letters, Facebook and visits and demand that in the next notice our rates be reduced to the same level as the other three suburbs and a credit be issued for the difference in the charges made in the latest rates.

You could also mention the other issues I raised, for example the outrageous 64% charged for excess water and that unless they get busy for you then they might be looking for a new job after the next election.

This action to bombard your councillors is also recommended for all ratepayers who are unhappy with their council rates and charges.

Previously in my dealings with the council they often in defending charges state what other council do. Well here is one back - are you aware that the Cairns Council obviously is more aware of how it spends ratepayers money in that only their mayor and CEO receive council vehicles.

Imagine the huge saving of ratepayers' money if the Bundaberg council did the same.

NORM SANFORD

Burnett Heads