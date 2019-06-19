OPINION: Religions are wealthy corporations based on fear

Letter to the editor:

PEOPLE don't need religion, religion needs people.

They are just wealthy corporations based on fear requiring your money to survive.

Demand money with the threat of violence and you'll be arrested, do it with the threat of eternal damnation and it's tax deductible.

Where does your money go? Conservative estimates since 1950 show the Vatican has spent $3.9 billion on settling child abuse cases by priests and that's just the Catholics.

Morality and religion aren't compatible, morality is doing what's right regardless of what you're told whereas religion is doing what you're told regardless of what's right.

No one can follow their religious book to the letter and remain lawfully in our society, so we distrust those who know so well the parts their chosen god(s) want to promote, because it always coincides with their personal desires and biases.

Humans would be in a sorry state if they need to be restrained by the threat of the religious reward/punishment extortion scheme, but also the "relationship" one has with it mirrors that of an abusive partner using the same mental tricks.

"You are nothing without me, you are not worthy of my love as you are, you need me to be complete."

"I can save you, only I know what you need, you must submit to me."

"If you leave me there will be hell to pay."

The only way humankind has to determine truth is critical thinking, intelligent reasoning and evidence, if you forsake these then you're left without any choice but to believe it on "faith" which is blind by definition.

Believing something on faith alone is an admission that it can't be taken on its own merits, that it isn't true, you therefore have no reason to believe it at all.

The existence of a god is not subjective. There isn't a single iota of evidence in the entirety of human history. You can have your own opinions as that is all religion is, but you can't have your own facts.

A ROBINSON

Walkervale

