OPINION: Reflecting on 2020 as New Year fast approaches

So now it has gone, Christmas I mean.

It came on us quickly and went just as fast.

We hope that Christmas brought with it all that you expected and more, with happiness reigning supreme over everything.

Those of us fortunate to spend their Christmas with children present witness that unique time of the year when excitement rules.

Ours was spent with family and was most enjoyable with its hospitality and love shown by all to all.

I guess that as it is now December 28th that our thoughts are drawn to the New Year that with it’s arrival allows us to jettison the current horrible year of 2020.

Never in our wildest dreams this time last year, 2019 did we ever envisage what loomed ahead.

Whilst most of us were forced to endure the horror of covid19 for a multitude of reasons some good did rise from it.

Speaking in general terms, some of the good that arrived with it included us realising that there were others in the world that were a lot worse off than us that in itself was a good kick in the pants that showed us how selfish we were.

It made us more communicative with our families and friends, then another made us show long lost feelings about caring for those who live around us, we actually went out of our way to inquire about their health and safety. How good was that?

We also learnt to bring back some of those wonderful forgotten Christian values like sharing and giving.

Of course there is a down side to the above with some of us losing loved ones to this hated disease whilst others have been hospitalised after testing positive.

We here in Australia have been spared with most of the horror occurring overseas and we should give our thanks to the tenacious way our state governments tackled the situation.

In particular by closing our state borders to try to contain the virus and not import it from others.

This attitude alone has managed to keep our fatalities to a minimum.

The general public deserves a lot of kudos for the way we have responded with face masks, social distancing and personal hand cleanliness all of which have worked.

It has not been easy with 14 day self isolation being paramount in the arrest of covid19.

Hopefully 2021 will be a breakout year particularly so now that our scientists appear to have invented a vaccine that acts as a killer of covid19.

Time will be of the essence here regarding the vaccine working, but like every thing else in life the scientists have been thrown a curved ball with new strains of the disease being recognised.

I guess that all we can do is to hope and pray that this world health leveller meets its demise sooner rather than later and that all of us listen and obey to health instructions that we are given.

Hopefully that will be the case and we do not lose any of you, dear friends.

From this debacle is a very valuable lesson to be learnt which is that kindness, help and love are virtues within all of us and are easily spread amongst us all.

Take special care and remember that we are all loved by someone.

Robert Henderson, Sharon