Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

OPINION: Reaction proves insurers want bigger hikes

COMPLAINTS DEPARTMENT: The private health insurance industry was quick to criticise Labor's promise.
COMPLAINTS DEPARTMENT: The private health insurance industry was quick to criticise Labor's promise. KTM_2016

PREDICTABLY the private health insurance sector came out swinging against Bill Shorten yesterday.

His crime? Wanting to cap private health insurance premium increases to two per cent for two years should Labor be elected.

Within minutes, it seems, private health insurance lobbyists were complaining that such a cap would mean a freeze on the amount paid to hospitals and medical professionals. Good, I say.

Medical professionals have not dealt with the same wages stagnation that most workers in this country have had to deal with.

Most would be beside themselves with excitement to get a two per cent pay rise for two years.

The cat is out of the bag - health insurers are gearing up for increases much larger than two per cent for the foreseeable future.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: health insurers need to do more themselves before sticking out their hands to customers again.

Topics:  bill shorten bundaberg health insurance insurance premiums labor opinion private health insurance

Bundaberg News Mail
'Bleak': Terminal cancer diagnosis for Ruby

'Bleak': Terminal cancer diagnosis for Ruby

Insurance won't help this Calliope woman - can you?

SCHOOL PHONE BAN: LNP looks at banning mobiles from schools

NO PHONE ZONE: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington wants to discuss the option of banning students from having mobile phones during school hours.

Do you agree with the LNP? Vote in our poll inside

'We need to do more to stop workers dying'

ISLAND LIFE: Tongan community event organisers Evelyn Nio, Moe Turaga and Tania Deviney at the Lighthouse Hotel, the venue for the event.

Event to focus on issue after two deaths in region

Plenty of heart and soul goes into music festival

INSPIRED: Heart and Soul Festival organisers Dan Owttrim and Tracey O'Keefe are ready for a rocking festival for charity.

Couple spreading message through music

Local Partners