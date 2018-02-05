OPINION: Reaction proves insurers want bigger hikes

PREDICTABLY the private health insurance sector came out swinging against Bill Shorten yesterday.

His crime? Wanting to cap private health insurance premium increases to two per cent for two years should Labor be elected.

Within minutes, it seems, private health insurance lobbyists were complaining that such a cap would mean a freeze on the amount paid to hospitals and medical professionals. Good, I say.

Medical professionals have not dealt with the same wages stagnation that most workers in this country have had to deal with.

Most would be beside themselves with excitement to get a two per cent pay rise for two years.

The cat is out of the bag - health insurers are gearing up for increases much larger than two per cent for the foreseeable future.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: health insurers need to do more themselves before sticking out their hands to customers again.