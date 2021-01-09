OPINION: Questions over vaccine logistics and side effects

The media makes sure that we the public knows just about everything that is news worthy regarding covid19 to the point that a lot of us are fed up with the constant barrage emanating from all forms of the media coverage regarding the subject.

Our attention has now been directed towards the latest stage which is vaccination.

The logistics of this exercise are mind boggling not only towards the manufacture of a safe workable vaccine but also the quantity required.

Figures bandied around run into the billions that could be doubled as most vaccines require a minimum of two treatments.

These quantities are huge and raises questions, as an example do we have the manufacturing ability to produce?

Do these new quantities when added to the worlds standard of 50 billion doses of various vaccinations required on a yearly basis affect those?

We at home waiting to be vaccinated for covid19 do not consider this, as we are basically a selfish group, who passes this off as someone else’s problem but let me tell you that if I don’t get my regular flu shot later in the year I will be a cranky individual.

It must be remembered that for each vaccination there is a requirement of one Borosilicate vial to hold the dose and one syringe to administer it.

The question that must come out of this is what happens to the used ones?

Do they just become landfill, if so how are they disposed of? Why can’t they be used more than once if sterilised properly and in the case of the needle resharpened?

I know that we have been bred to a system that encourages a throwaway lifestyle, which is bad in itself. but now it seems ridiculous to waste this huge amount of valuable materials.

Of course the manufacturers of these items will say that it is more expensive to recycle but they themselves can be the re-cyclist and do the world a favour.

We often criticise environmentalists for being a pedantic single-minded group but where are they now when we have a potential problem looming?

Please come out of hiding and take up this issue on the worlds behalf before it happens.

Let’s not forget that our politicians can play a huge role in this so come on pollies earn your keep and legislate to recycle.

Robert Henderson, Sharon