Solicitor Tom Marland speaks to attendees at the first meeting earlier this week of the new Bundaberg Flood Protection Group.

Solicitor Tom Marland speaks to attendees at the first meeting earlier this week of the new Bundaberg Flood Protection Group.

Very annoyed to be told recently by the Councils media platform - Bundaberg Now that they could not publish a recent media release by Tom Marland.

The article was only advising the Community of the recently formed Bundaberg Flood Protection Group and their campaign against the construction of the East Bundaberg Flood Levee.

I was told that Bundaberg Now does not publish matters of a political nature.

I encourage readers to visit the Bundaberg Flood Protection Page on Facebook and decide for themselves if the article was political or just not in the best interest of the Council.

Sid McKeown, East Bundaberg

Originally published as OPINION: Question to Council over which issue is political