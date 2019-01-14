The death of Queensland’s golf courses

MANY people dream of retiring to a leisurely life spent on the golf course. Now, across the suburbs, it's the golf courses that are increasingly being retired and turned into residential developments to cater for our ageing Baby Boomers.

Associate lecturer for University of Queensland's Academic Urban Planning Program Laurel Johnson said as back yards are getting smaller, public green space is becoming more valuable to communities.

"There is a general trend being the loss of the back yard and the competition is definitely rife for those green space areas to remain as green space," she said.

"The population in Queensland is growing really quickly and, of course, everything is up for grabs as suburbs are growing and changing. There's nothing we can do to stop it.

"The question is, can we be mature enough to engage in adult conversation to discuss what we do want, not just what we don't want? Or will we get hysterical about it?

"It might be detrimental for a suburb to not engage in the process."

Bowls clubs and golf courses, in particular, have become prime targets for developers looking to buy land to develop in often prime locations.

Public green space is becoming more valuable to communities. Picture: Industrie Media

Brisbane City Council encouraged this in 2016 with incentives to allow aged-care and retirement developers to build in sport and recreation zones. The idea was scrapped last May.

There are many examples of golf courses being sold to developers in Queensland. The Horton Park Golf Club in Maroochydore closed in 2015, with the club forced to relocate further from the town centre so the land could be redeveloped as the "commercial heart" of town.

The Pelican Waters Golf Course near Caloundra was sold to over-50s developer Palm Lake Group in November, with a retirement village to be built on an undeveloped parcel of the land, while the golf course will continue to operate.

The Indooroopilly Golf Club submitted plans in August for a

215-unit retirement village within four residential towers to be situated alongside the golf course.

At Carindale, up to 180 retirement units were proposed at the Pacific Golf Club in October last year, though again the golf course would be retained. The Moreton Bay Regional Council-owned, 10-hole Albany Links Golf Course at Eatons Hill will close at the end of January after the current operator decided not to renew the lease and the council claimed it could not find a new operator. The council said it was committed to keeping the site for recreational use.

North Lakes Resort Golf Club will close in late 2019. Picture: David Alexander

North Lakes Resort Golf Club in Moreton Bay is due to close late this year due to continued financial losses, and was sold to developer The Village Retirement Group (TVRG).

TVRG plans to build a retirement village and multi-storey aged-care facility on part of the land, with plans to develop the remainder of the site as community open space. TVRG managing director Justin Harrison (pictured) said there was a significant shortage of land suitable for retirement living and aged care.

"Not everyone wants to stay in their own home, but many do want to age in their own community," he said. "The need is increasing throughout southeast Queensland for smaller, accessible, lower-maintenance homes that retirement living offers."

Sunday Mail, Looking Forward, August 2018 - Village Retirement Group’s Justin Harrison.

Harrison said that over-50s developers looked for larger sites in existing residential areas because that scale allowed villages to afford a range of services and facilities for residents.

"Proximity to shops, services and public transport is important," he said. "I believe the open space (proposed at North Lakes) provides better community and environmental outcomes for the broader community because it becomes a facility for everyone, not just golfers."

Johnson said golf course land was generally worth more as a development than as a golf course.

"Golf courses exclude a lot of people from using that space. When they are developed, it's a loss of private open space, not public space," she said.

While golf participation in Australia has declined 7 per cent over the past year, a closer examination of the data reveals this is not true in all parts of the country.

According to Golf Australia's Golf Participation Report released in June, club membership numbers in Queensland were down 0.1 per cent in 2017, but six of the 14 Queensland districts experienced a net increase in membership.

The Sunshine Coast district, which includes North Lakes, experienced the strongest club membership growth in Queensland last year at 2.2 per cent.

Golf Australia chief executive Stephen Pitt said that golf courses were critical to the health and wellbeing of Australian communities.

Horton Park Golf Club in Maroochydore is now a CBD development site, with the club relocating closer to Twin Waters.

"Golf is one of the very few organised sports that offers opportunities for older Australians to stay physically and mentally active, and socially connected," he said.

"The positive impacts of golf on longevity of life and its ability to keep people out of aged-care facilities is well documented."

Pitt said golf contributed $3.3 billion to the economy and employed more than 23,000 people.

Local governments are responsible for identifying land uses such as parkland and open space, and ensuring that these areas can support the projected amount of development.

A spokesman from the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning said access to quality open space was important in promoting liveable communities. "Local governments allocate land in their planning scheme for green space, open space and/or sport and recreation," he said. "Brisbane City Council has a 40 per cent green space target as part of the overall outcomes in their City Plan 2014."

Minister for Communities, Disability Services and Seniors Coralee O'Rourke said the State Government was committed to supporting older Queenslanders through the creation of age-friendly communities. "With a growing ageing population, it is important that we plan for the future and this includes living spaces," she said.