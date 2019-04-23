Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young, mature female dingo on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
A young, mature female dingo on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island. Rowan Schindler
Opinion

Opinion: Put people first, not predator killers

by Courtice's Corner, With Brian Courtice
23rd Apr 2019 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE news a dingo has dragged a sleeping young boy from a camper trailer on Fraser Island is the last of a long list of attaches on the iconic island by dingoes.

The young child suffered a fractured skull and deep lacerations to his neck and head.

Fortunately his parents heard his cries and his father rescued him from certain death.

The time has come for the State Government to decide whether to ban all camping on Fraser Island, introduce a stable food source the dingoes, or eradicate the dingoes from the island.

People and dingoes, crocodiles, sharks and snakes don't mix.

Failure to act will result in similar attacks and it is only a matter of time before another fatality happens.

There has also been relocation of dingoes on to the mainland which is only shifting the problem onto farmers, and families who have livestock on acreage.

Dingoes are natural born predators, as are crocodiles, sharks and snakes.

The safety of people is more important than these killers.

The entire Whitsunday coast should have drum lines, crocodiles should be culled, and sharks eradicated where human habitation exists.

The most vocal defenders of these animals are people who live in cities, far away from the dangers they pose to human populations.

It is about time a bit of common sense prevailed and if that upsets the militant Greens, so be it.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Crash causes diesel spill and closes highway at Colosseum

    premium_icon Crash causes diesel spill and closes highway at Colosseum

    Breaking Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the Colosseum Creek Motel

    • 23rd Apr 2019 10:45 AM
    NAPLAN: Every school's results revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: Every school's results revealed

    News How Bundaberg schools went in the 2018 Naplan test

    PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    premium_icon PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    Crime It's been 20 years since Treasa Steinhardt saw her daughter

    Tributes flow for young man after fatal incident

    premium_icon Tributes flow for young man after fatal incident

    Crime Police calling for dashcam footage after fatal crash.