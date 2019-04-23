Opinion: Put people first, not predator killers

THE news a dingo has dragged a sleeping young boy from a camper trailer on Fraser Island is the last of a long list of attaches on the iconic island by dingoes.

The young child suffered a fractured skull and deep lacerations to his neck and head.

Fortunately his parents heard his cries and his father rescued him from certain death.

The time has come for the State Government to decide whether to ban all camping on Fraser Island, introduce a stable food source the dingoes, or eradicate the dingoes from the island.

People and dingoes, crocodiles, sharks and snakes don't mix.

Failure to act will result in similar attacks and it is only a matter of time before another fatality happens.

There has also been relocation of dingoes on to the mainland which is only shifting the problem onto farmers, and families who have livestock on acreage.

Dingoes are natural born predators, as are crocodiles, sharks and snakes.

The safety of people is more important than these killers.

The entire Whitsunday coast should have drum lines, crocodiles should be culled, and sharks eradicated where human habitation exists.

The most vocal defenders of these animals are people who live in cities, far away from the dangers they pose to human populations.

It is about time a bit of common sense prevailed and if that upsets the militant Greens, so be it.