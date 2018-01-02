Menu
OPINION: Put people before crocodiles

A big croc on the Proserpine River captured by Whitsunday Crocodile Safari guide Mark Norman.
Crystal Jones
by

AS A determined animal lover and vegetarian I am probably about to offend a lot of my fellows, but I believe it's time for a serious look at crocodile numbers.

Much like the case with sharks, it's true that humans have largely been responsible for driving crocs out of their natural environments and sending them further into ours.

It's a sad fact but a reality of living in a developed, growing country.

Environmentalists argue that crocodiles need to be preserved because places like Queensland represent one of the few havens they have.

Farming crocodiles in a controlled environment would be a much better source of preservation.

There's massive economic benefit in farmed crocodile meat which is popular the world over and crocodile leather is equally as prized.

When it comes to us and them, we need to put ourselves first.

