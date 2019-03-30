Menu
Senator Pauline Hanson holds a press conference with chief of staff James Ashby and QLD One Nation Leader Steve Dixon, Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Senator Pauline Hanson holds a press conference with chief of staff James Ashby and QLD One Nation Leader Steve Dixon, Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston Liam Kidston
Opinion

OPINION: Put Hanson last to put Australia first

by Boundary Rider with Ben Turnbull
30th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST when I thought Australian politics could not get any more mental the crazy crew at One Nation collectively scream "hold my beer”.

It's crazy because, yet again, the party put itself first and Australia last.

In defending themselves during the week it was claimed the NRA was never asked for any money directly, and One Nation had no intention of changing gun laws.

If that is true, I don't think I could despise this mob of morons any more.

Past columns have given indications I have a distaste for Pauline Hanson, and a lot of what she stands for.

In that case you may be thinking how is it possible that I loathe One Nation any more?

To put it simply, we are expected to believe One Nation is innocent in part because they lied to the NRA.

And that is why I cannot stand the thought of anyone who represents One Nation sitting in parliament.

In my opinion all Ms Hanson wants is to wield some power, and if it takes $20,000,000 of NRA money to do that, she would say so be it.

If that meant sending two of her loyal foot soldiers to the US to lie about the party's policies, she would say so be it.

After being caught out the only way to defend the actions of One Nation would be to discredit Al Jazeera and the ABC, she would say so be it.

Despite all she says about fighting for the battler I just do not think it is true.

One Nation is there to put Pauline Hanson on top, and if we want to put Australia first we should all put her last when it comes time to vote.

