OPINION: Proof govt needs to fix inequality

Bundy mums are lighting up and putting both themselves and their kids at risk.

IT'S HEARTBREAKING to read that more than 20 per cent of women smoked during pregnancy in Bundaberg.

Recently released data shows some worrying numbers (though it should be noted the relevant period was several years ago, from 2012-2014).

Alarmingly the Bundy rate of 22.4 per cent was more than four times higher than Brisbane's figure, and more than double for the Gold Coast.

If ever a government needed proof it needs to address inequalities, this is it.

I doubt there would be a woman in Australia who isn't aware of the dangers of smoking.

Yet women in our region are four times more likely to put themselves and their child at risk.

We need our community leaders to look at innovative ways to tackle these problems.

It's not just smoking. Bundy has higher rates than our city cousins on many health and other key indexes.

Level of wealth and subsequent health are inextricably linked. According to the 2016 census, Bundaberg's average weekly household income was $973, while in Brisbane it was $1562 and the more affluent suburbs such as Auchenflower the figure was $1970.

Millions are poured into health each week.

But the problems remain, so we keep pumping more dollars in.

I'd love to see figures not geographically based but on employment and family income.

I wonder if the goal of creating employment and opportunities for more people in a community will contribute to addressing problems.

I'm convinced it would be a step in the right direction.

That's why I find it staggering a push for a City Deal in the south-east corner seems to be getting more backing than one for our region.