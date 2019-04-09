OPINION: Preferential voting should be everyone's preference

VOTING BLOCK: First past the post voting systems are not fair.

I'VE recently come across a group of people who have indicated their preference for doing away with preferences at elections in Australia.

Many are supporters of minor parties, or probably more accurately opponents of the major two.

That's ironic, because doing away with preferences would be singularly advantageous for the major parties.

Debate over preferences has been stoked by the Queensland Government's separate decisions to introduce compulsory preferential voting at state elections and more recently for council elections.

I won't explore those decisions because most people seem less disturbed by the idea of having to number all boxes than by the idea of preferences in the first place.

The problems with first past the post voting, where the candidate with the most votes wins, are manifold.

Most worryingly, it advantages larger parties and those with concentrated geographical support, while smaller parties with evenly spread support are disadvantaged.

This blows out the difference between the percentage of votes a party gets and the percentage of seats it wins.

FPTP voting increasingly puts power into the hands of two parties. Think of the Democrat-Republican duopoly in the US, and the less stark Conservative-Labor dominance in the UK.

FPTP also leads to tactical voting.

You're less likely to vote for the candidate you prefer if they are unlikely to win so as not to "waste” your vote.

First past the post voting may be easy to understand - therein, I believe, lies its appeal to many - and it often leads to majority government, but it creates situations where the candidate preferred by the majority does not win.

An example is the Northern Ireland seat of Belfast South.

At the 2015 UK election, the winning candidate only claimed 24.5 per cent of the vote.

More than three-quarters of constituents preferred a different candidate.

What is to say the winning candidate was not the least preferred of all of that 75.5 per cent?

An example of preferential voting unpacking the majority's preference is Hinchinbrook at the 2017 Queensland election.

The LNP candidate received the most primary votes, followed by One Nation candidate, the Katter's Australian Party candidate and finally the Labor candidate.

The preferences of Labor voters pushed the Katter candidate, Nick Dametto, ahead of the One Nation candidate, whose preferences propelled him to victory.

Under FPTP, the LNP candidate would have won.

But under preferential voting, the third-placed candidate did - because, critically, he was the candidate preferred by the majority of voters, not just a plurality.

While even fairer voting systems exist, there are good reasons to prefer preferential voting over first past the post.