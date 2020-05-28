Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: PM is right, now is not the time for negativity

28th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOW refreshing it was to hear Prime Minister Scott Morrison talk about working together in the wake of COVID-19.

Politics in this country has been poisonous for many years now, and a reset is long overdue. Productivity hasn’t been addressed for almost as long. And now the economy has suffered an unprecedented hit.

Mr Morrison is correct to say that “we’ve got to put down the weapons”.

Although it was a convenient way of ditching a troublesome bill, the Federal Government’s act of good faith in dropping its union integrity bill shows it is not all talk.

Hostility and negativity get us nowhere, particularly in the midst of a health pandemic and economic turmoil.

What will help build confidence is seeing government, opposition, union and business leaders working together to produce job-creating reforms.

This will require sincere compromise, a give-and-take approach that we sorely need.

Constructive criticism is welcome, but so is being diplomatic and pragmatic. If, for the moment, we put aside our differences, find common ground and work towards what is truly in the nation’s best interest, we will all benefit.

bundaberg economy opinion scott morrison
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Quarantined man fears he will never see dying mother again

        premium_icon Quarantined man fears he will never see dying mother again

        News A man who flew home to Queensland from America to see his dying mum fears he won’t get to see her alive again, after he was placed in mandatory quarantine.

        • 28th May 2020 4:23 AM
        Qld election could go full postal

        premium_icon Qld election could go full postal

        News All Queenslanders could be made to do a postal vote

        • 28th May 2020 4:11 AM
        BMRG plans transition to smart farm facility

        premium_icon BMRG plans transition to smart farm facility

        News BURNETT Mary Regional Group plans to move to the Ag Hub in Bargara.

        The impact fatalities have on emergency workers

        premium_icon The impact fatalities have on emergency workers

        News Emergency services are hoping motorists will take the pledge for a Fatality Free...