OPINION: PM is right, now is not the time for negativity

HOW refreshing it was to hear Prime Minister Scott Morrison talk about working together in the wake of COVID-19.

Politics in this country has been poisonous for many years now, and a reset is long overdue. Productivity hasn’t been addressed for almost as long. And now the economy has suffered an unprecedented hit.

Mr Morrison is correct to say that “we’ve got to put down the weapons”.

Although it was a convenient way of ditching a troublesome bill, the Federal Government’s act of good faith in dropping its union integrity bill shows it is not all talk.

Hostility and negativity get us nowhere, particularly in the midst of a health pandemic and economic turmoil.

What will help build confidence is seeing government, opposition, union and business leaders working together to produce job-creating reforms.

This will require sincere compromise, a give-and-take approach that we sorely need.

Constructive criticism is welcome, but so is being diplomatic and pragmatic. If, for the moment, we put aside our differences, find common ground and work towards what is truly in the nation’s best interest, we will all benefit.