THE END: Bridget McKenzie’s mistake had nothing to do with membership of a gun club. Picture Gary Ramage
OPINION: Please, spare us from Adam Bandt

4th Feb 2020 4:30 AM
FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

LESSONS NOT LEARNT

HE fallout from Senator Bridget McKenzie’s resignation as agriculture minister and Nationals deputy shows the Prime Minister and his government haven’t learnt a single lesson from the whole sordid affair.

They continue to treat us as if we were born yesterday.

Federal MPs have to be kidding themselves if they think McKenzie’s only failing was not declaring membership of a gun club in Wangaratta.

In the public’s view, that was a complete non-issue.

It was the clear and obvious abuse of power, regardless of what the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens apparently found in his report, was the manipulation of a $100m sporting grants program for political benefit.

That was determined, and McKenzie’s fate sealed, by the damning Auditor-General’s report that blew the whole thing open.

Gaetjens should be embarrassed for pretending McKenzie did nothing wrong when she ignored merit and splashed cash based on marginal seats.

LOGICAL CHOICE FOR GREENS

COULD the Greens please spare Australia from Adam Bandt as its next leader?

Melbourne MP Bandt wants to replace departing Richard Di Natale.

Yesterday SA senator Sarah Hanson-Young was also touted as a possible contender.

Neither are suitable, Hanson-Young due to the baggage she carries and Bandt because he simply doesn’t have the cut through or broad appeal.

Bandt will probably win but will face the blowtorch from the party’s critics and will be an army of one in the lower house.

It’s a great pity the clear and logical choice, Queensland senator Larissa Waters, ruled herself out.

adam bandt bridget mckenzie opinion the greens the nationals
Bundaberg News Mail

