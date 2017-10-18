OPINION: Please, leave it to the experts

THERE is much to criticise the Federal Government about but its outsourcing of science to non-scientists has, for the most part, escaped serious scrutiny.

You have to wonder the point of having a chief scientist if you're not going to believe what he or she tells you.

The clean energy target is the latest victim of the administration's continual ignorance of expertise. Worse, in some throwback to the Soviet era, they'll also force companies to buy coal power against their will.

Responsible governments seek economic and scientific advice from experts and they accept that advice.

But this government is outsourcing science to people like coal cheerleader Matt Canavan, who is potentially in parliament illegally, and Andrew Hastie, a soldier with a degree in history. Neither would have the foggiest about science, and the same can be said for nearly every single MP.