OPINION: Plastic bag ban a great deal for all

GO GREEN: The Bundaberg region relies on natural assets like the reef, turtles and fishing to boost the economy. Shayla Bulloch

IT WAS great to see both sides of Queensland Parliament join together to bring in a plastic bag ban for the state.

Granted it will take a bit of getting used to.

I for one use plastic bags everyday, from picking up groceries from the supermarket to using them for rubbish at home.

I will miss having a ready supply stuffed in a plastic bag under the kitchen sink.

That said, banning plastic bags is great news for our environment.

The Bundaberg region relies on natural assets like the reef, turtles and fishing to boost the economy.

Tourism's role in the region will only grow as more people hear about the wonderful things on offer in the region.

No plastic bags will help that cause.

There are already too many plastic bags in the ocean and this is a great decision.

