OPINION: Pitt woes could have benefits

Cr Wayne Honor, member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and mayor Jack Dempsey at the Eggmolesse Road opening.

Cr Wayne Honor, member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and mayor Jack Dempsey at the Eggmolesse Road opening. Mike Knott BUN201217EGGMOLESSE2

FEDERAL member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has copped a bit of flak on social media about his "demotion” from the federal ministry.

The funny thing is, though, the move could give Mr Pitt even more power in Canberra.

Obviously Mr Pitt and deputy PM Barnaby Joyce aren't the best of friends at the moment.

Claims have been made that Mr Joyce didn't even give Mr Pitt a heads-up about the demotion.

The Turnbull Government needs to be careful.

They have just a one-seat majority and if they keep treating Mr Pitt in this manner he could cross the floor.

That would give Mr Pitt the balance of power and keep the Coalition scurrying to him for support.

It would be a bold move by Mr Pitt but one that might prompt the government to send a few sweeteners Hinkler's way.

It is an interesting time.