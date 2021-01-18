Menu
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Holds News Conference On Capitol Hill
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Pelosi persevering in pushing out Trump

18th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
The self-ordained queen of the U.S.A. Nancy Pelosi’s hatred of Donald Trump borders on an obsession.

This woman started on her crusade the moment that Trump was elected President and has continued on her merry way to her ultimate climax of getting him impeached for the second time.

Her latest impeachment is in regard to the Capitol Hill riots where she clearly lays blame for that disgraceful episode where five lives were lost on him and him alone.

No one really knows what happened there except our Nancy.

It is obvious that red necks took over the protest and caused great harm.

By going ahead with the impeachment process shows that her personal hatred of the President has taken over from what should be buried in the annuals of history.

Donald Trump has at least 71 million supporters in the US and this woman’s vendetta by taking this action borders on incitement of unrest amongst them.

This, I am afraid Nancy, puts you above your hated one in the role of stupidity.

Your total aim of demolition at any cost breaches the realms of sanity.

There is an old saying of “let sleeping dogs lie” which is really applicable in this case.

Her first attempt of impeachment was never going to happen as it has to be voted on by the Senate whose majority was held by the Republicans.

She knew this from the word go but still pushed on with it.

It would appear that with this second go she is aiming for total demolition at any cost.

The Pelosi machine has hoodwinked both parties the Democrats (hers) and some of the Republicans as well letting America to believe that they have a Madonna in her so she can be acclaimed as being the Queen of America when really she is just as bad as her arch enemy... God save the Queen!

Robert Henderson, Sharon

