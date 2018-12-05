OPINION: Our lifestyles are making us fat

RECENTLY released figures show the Wide Bay has one of the highest levels of obesity in Queensland with 70 per cent either overweight or obese.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare summarises obesity as a major health issue in Australia.

This occurs when energy intake from eating and drinking is greater than energy expended through physical activity.

Modern technology has played a part in this problem as less and less people perform manual labour at work, or are physically active during recreational pursuits.

Many young people spend a disproportionate time on mobile phones and computers instead of on the sporting fields.

Many serious health issues stem from obesity and the cost to the health budget is enormous.

Eating habits have changed over the last few decades with more people eating takeaway food and drinks, some of which contain high levels of fat, sugar and salt.

Children being introduced to high energy fast foods begins a pattern that can lead to teenage obesity.

Fresh fruit and vegetables and home-cooked foods are a better option.

Often a busy lifestyle and the easier option of fast food becomes a habit that is difficult to change.

It has been estimated that by 2025 the total cost to our economy in both direct and indirect costs will be $80 billion.

I must confess that I am overweight myself, and that this is a challenge for all of us as individuals and a society.

Brian Courtice is the former Member for Hinkler.