Opinion: Only cowards are cruel to animals

ANIMAL cruelty and negligence is one of those subjects that makes my blood boil.

So when I read an article in the Courier Mail about a butcherbird that was found in Brisbane, with a 12cm blow dart lodged in it’s chest, I couldn’t get the image out of head.

Despite the RSPCA’s efforts to treat the defenceless bird, which had been suffering in pain for days, the animal did not survive.

Sadly, this disgusting act of sheer violence is just one of the many cases that has occurred in Australia over the last few months.

Just over a fortnight ago, a 19-year-old Sydney man was charged after he tortured and murdered a small ginger kitten. The details are so horrific that I would prefer to avoid sharing them.

A month prior, a 42-year-old woman from South Australia was convicted after RSPCA responded to a complaint and found two female dogs in a “chronically neglected” state.

Following an examination from a vet, one of the staffordshire bull terriers had to be euthanised, as the dog was suffering from emaciation and a long-term ingrown and infected dewclaw.

Victoria made national news headlines in February, after Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Darren Weir faced court for accusations that included torturing horses.

A suspected cockfighting ring was then shut down by Victorian police and RSPCA, where almost 200 birds were removed from the property during a raid. Police allege the birds, which included 70 roosters, had been groomed for cockfighting.

While it may sound naive, I can’t imagine how these sorts of cases continue to occur, particularly in a country like Australia.

Anyone who is willing to physically and mentally torture an animal in exchange for money, entertainment, release or to prove how big and “tough” they are, is nothing but a coward.

While my belief that these types of “humans” do not deserve a second chance in society, that may come across as a bit harsh. But they certainly don’t deserve a second chance at owning or coming into close contact with an animal.

I understand it is difficult to enforce restrictions, especially if they are using illegal measures to gain access to animals in the first place, but something needs to change.

To report an incident to RSPCA, phone 1300 264 625, or email cruelty — complaints@rspcaqld.org.au.