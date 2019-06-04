OPINION: Nuclear debate a total waste of energy

FIVE MINUTES WITH FIELDING

NUCLEAR NONSENSE

I DON'T personally have a problem with nuclear energy.

It's clean, efficient and highly suited to some situations.

But I'm perplexed by a push in the newly re-elected Coalition Government to include nuclear as an option as part of Australia's energy mix.

All the research I have seen puts nuclear power at the high end of the cost scale.

Choosing an expensive option is only going to drive power bills ever higher.

That nuclear power was not economically viable in Australia was one of the rare things former PMs Julia Gillard and Tony Abbott agreed on.

The landmark study GenCost 2018 by the CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator shows that the levelised cost of energy - the cost of power generation over the life of the asset - of solar and wind was well below that of any other generation source.

Nuclear, it found, was one of the top three most expensive, along with fuel cells and biomass.

This gap in price only widens as the decades stretch on, the study found.

What more needs to be investigated?

GOING DOWN: GenCost 2018 found the cost of renewables would go down by 2020 ... GenCost 2018

... and down in the next decade ... GenCost 2018

... and down the decade after that ... GenCost 2018

... all the way to 2050. Nuclear hardly budged. GenCost 2018

PATIENCE BEFORE PATIENTS

A NEW hospital for Bundaberg will be exciting for the entire region.

But we're going to need patience before patients.

Building a hospital, especially as one as large and complex as Bundaberg's promises to be, takes many years of investigation, design and construction.

Some people have already been expressing unreasonable expectations of when the facility should open its doors.

Some have also been rather unkind to the Premier following her announcement as exclusively revealed in Saturday's NewsMail.

The Premier doesn't owe Bundaberg anything let alone a new hospital - it was the only seat the LNP won from Labor at the last election.