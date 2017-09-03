26°
News

OPINION: Nothing wrong with celebrating special people

SPECIAL: It's cake. Who doesn't like cake?
SPECIAL: It's cake. Who doesn't like cake? Facebook

I REALLY don't understand why people are so upset - or, frankly, even care - about a cake at Woolworths.

I thought society had long ago dealt with and accepted the notion that families come in all different shapes and sizes.

And yes, some families don't include dads.

I imagine the small gesture of Woolworths to ice some cakes with "Special Person's Day” instead of "Happy Father's Day” was to be inclusive of families without fathers.

And what is wrong with that?

What we really should be outraged about is the fact there is not a "Special Person's Day”.

We should celebrate grandparents, step-parents, older siblings, aunts, uncles, friends and the countless other untold people who assume the role of parents for those children who don't have their own.

Are they any less special than a biological parent?

Topics:  opinion

Bundaberg News Mail
Cake divides Bundy: Father's Day versus special person's day

Cake divides Bundy: Father's Day versus special person's day

A CAKE made by Woolworths is dividing opinion on Father's Day.

Barmaid rushing colleague to hospital caught drink driving

OVER THE LIMIT: Bronte Webb, 25, blew 0.136.

Woman more than twice the limit

Panadol doesn't cut it, Bundy drug driver tells magistrate

MIGRAINE PAIN: Barry Limbert told Bundaberg Magistrates Court "if I have a cone every now and then I helps me”.

'If I have a cone every now and then it helps me'

FILTHY: 'Ravers' leave beach strewn with bongs, faeces

DUMPING GROUND: A woman posted images in the Agnes Water Community Group Facebook page after several people turned the Springs Beach car park into a party ground.

Residents fuming after weekend bender

Local Partners