OPINION: Nothing wrong with celebrating special people

SPECIAL: It's cake. Who doesn't like cake?

I REALLY don't understand why people are so upset - or, frankly, even care - about a cake at Woolworths.

I thought society had long ago dealt with and accepted the notion that families come in all different shapes and sizes.

And yes, some families don't include dads.

I imagine the small gesture of Woolworths to ice some cakes with "Special Person's Day” instead of "Happy Father's Day” was to be inclusive of families without fathers.

And what is wrong with that?

What we really should be outraged about is the fact there is not a "Special Person's Day”.

We should celebrate grandparents, step-parents, older siblings, aunts, uncles, friends and the countless other untold people who assume the role of parents for those children who don't have their own.

Are they any less special than a biological parent?