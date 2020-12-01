OPINION: Not exactly a $1 million dollar smile on display

Channel 9's biggest show The Block finished it's run on TV on the Sunday before last, which featured the auctioning off of the properties created in this current series.

After wasting 50 minutes of the allotted time we finally reached the point in the program that we were all waiting for, that was the auctioning of each of the five houses.

The auction order of sale was a prize won earlier by one of the couples and apparently the order of auction is deemed very important.

So away we go, using a different auctioneer for each auction.

The host or star of the show is 9's number one personality Scott Cam with him predicting that the auctions were going to set a new record.

This is where the skulduggery begins - the auctions were actually held on the day before, Saturday November 21st, so of course Scott Cam knew the figures before the Sunday night program was aired with us being led to believe that what we were seeing was a live broadcast.

As each home was auctioned the contestants for their part of the project got to keep as a reward any dollars that were over the reserve price and this is where we witnessed an unusual event.

Scott Cam is normally a happy tradie type of person but last night he seemed the opposite. The expression on his face when each home went under the hammer with it's builders pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars reached its climax when the actual winners Jimmy and Tam from QLD pocketed $1,066,000 dollars let me repeat that $1 million and 66 thousand dollars.

Totally the five contestants pocketed $3,234,000 + $100,000 to the winner.

Could we have experienced a touch of jealousy in our host, it certainly was not one of happiness, unless Scott had another reason for the long face.

Who knows but it was not a good look for the one promoted as 9's top personality.

Perhaps in the next series, if there is a next, Scott should become a contestant as well as host for obvious reasons.

Charles Brown, Burnett Downs