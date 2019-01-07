Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Is there a place for the pokies in Queensland?
Is there a place for the pokies in Queensland? Contributed
Opinion

OPINION: No positives from pokies, it's time for them to go

Crystal Jones
by
7th Jan 2019 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROFESSOR Matthew Rockloff can't speculate yet on whether or not the Cashless Debit Card will change Bundaberg's shameful gambling statistics.

Year after year, locals are pouring money into these machines only to lose it.

I feel the issue with data is that so much of it lies in qualitative, rather than quantitative data.

We can see a cash value attached to our region's pokies addiction, but playing the pokies is certainly not limited to those on unemployment benefits.

Reader poll

Should pokies be banned in Queensland?

View Results

One would have to anticipate some drop in pokies use with the introduction of the Cashless Debit Card, but just how big a drop would certainly depend on how much of the millions is coming from those on welfare, as opposed to those who are employed or on payments untouched by the card, such as the aged pension.

The $9.2 million that got poured down the pokies drain could have done so much more for the community.

I genuinely wonder if poker machines have a place in Queensland at all.

It would take a gutsy move to ban them altogether, but they're one of those things that don't really give us any positives.

Yes, there are gambling funds that help community groups, but I am sure we could look to how pokie-less states cope without that.

It would be a long-term vision but one we could truly benefit from.

Where there's a will there's a way and it's time to stop.

More Stories

addiction gambling opinion poker machines
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Graphic image: Heartbreak as child's pet sheep mauled

    premium_icon Graphic image: Heartbreak as child's pet sheep mauled

    News Christmas is supposed to be the happiest time of the year for children, but for one nine-year-old a shock she woke up to on December 30 brought sadness.

    • 7th Jan 2019 12:47 PM
    Eight in two weeks: Irukandji stings up, but not abnormal

    Eight in two weeks: Irukandji stings up, but not abnormal

    News Holiday-goers urged to pack vital item for Fraser Island trips

    15-year-old Bundy teen leads police on 300km highway chase

    premium_icon 15-year-old Bundy teen leads police on 300km highway chase

    Breaking Police led on 3-hour highway chase by 15yo truck thief overnight

    34 gorgeous photos of Bundy's babies

    premium_icon 34 gorgeous photos of Bundy's babies

    Parenting Bubs as cute as can be

    • 7th Jan 2019 1:01 PM

    Local Partners