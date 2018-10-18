OPINION: No logic in minister's demands on Bennett

POLLIES fight. It's what they do.

Whether it's fighting for good, fighting each other or fighting on an issue, it's kind of part and parcel with the job.

But I am not entirely sure why environment minister Leeanne Enoch has attacked Burnett MP Stephen Bennett over racial comments made by a Fraser Coast councillor.

Mr Bennett never made comments regarding Ms Enoch's race, so why is he being asked to publicly denounce others' "personal attacks"?

Ms Enoch claims that after Mr Bennett asked her in parliament if she would take personal responsibility for the failed Tobruk scuttling, it opened the floodgates to her being attacked.

I wonder, just a little, if there is a bit of big city mentality going on here where the minister is confusing Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

Even then, I fail to see how a councillor's comments are a state member's problem.

It's all a bit baffling really.