Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch.
Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch. Ashley Clark
Opinion

OPINION: No logic in minister's demands on Bennett

Crystal Jones
by
18th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLLIES fight. It's what they do.

Whether it's fighting for good, fighting each other or fighting on an issue, it's kind of part and parcel with the job.

But I am not entirely sure why environment minister Leeanne Enoch has attacked Burnett MP Stephen Bennett over racial comments made by a Fraser Coast councillor.

Mr Bennett never made comments regarding Ms Enoch's race, so why is he being asked to publicly denounce others' "personal attacks"?

Ms Enoch claims that after Mr Bennett asked her in parliament if she would take personal responsibility for the failed Tobruk scuttling, it opened the floodgates to her being attacked.

I wonder, just a little, if there is a bit of big city mentality going on here where the minister is confusing Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast.

Even then, I fail to see how a councillor's comments are a state member's problem.

It's all a bit baffling really.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sub Branch claims $20K bequest went to the 'wrong' RSL

    premium_icon Sub Branch claims $20K bequest went to the 'wrong' RSL

    News THE Bundaberg Services Club is being accused of receiving a bequest that was allegedly intended for the RSL Sub Branch but wrongly addressed to 'Bundaberg RSL'.

    • 18th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Enoch asks Bennett to denounce councillor's comments

    premium_icon Enoch asks Bennett to denounce councillor's comments

    Politics Minister Leeanne Enoch slams MP over comments by FCRC councillor

    • 18th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Australia's biggest rubbish truck supplier is in Bundy

    premium_icon Australia's biggest rubbish truck supplier is in Bundy

    Council News Council fleet is growing

    • 18th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Jody jets off for a chance to meet Harry and Meghan

    premium_icon Jody jets off for a chance to meet Harry and Meghan

    News Royalist ready for brush with fame

    • 18th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners