OPINION: New year a chance to leave horrors behind

NEW Year's Eve tomorrow.

I love New Year's Eve, a time to leave behind all the horrors of the old year.

Most people make new year resolutions but I gave up on that a long time ago.

My resolutions seemed to always go out the door by Easter.

These days I just try to do the best I can on all fronts and no pressure.

One of my best years was 1995.

It was a good year from start to finish.

Don't believe the old saying "bad start, good finish".

I have found it can be bad all year sometimes.

However, I am an optimist and hopeful for a good 2020.

A lot can happen in a year. Some of us achieve our dreams, others do not.

This has been a terrible year for so many Australians who have lost everything in the voracious bushfires.

Especially family members, faithful pets and other animals.

Also those treasured photos and keepsakes that cannot be replaced.

Uttering platitudes such as "it is always darkest before the dawn" or "look for the silver lining" does not help.

It is of no comfort to all those who have to start all over again.

I am always full of admiration and astonished at how resilient Aussies are and that includes all those who lost everything in our devastating cyclones.

I hope 2020 will be a good year for all of them.

As the new year starts I try not to be sad and apprehensive as another birthday approaches, bringing me closer to the end of my life.

I am hoping that won't be for a while yet.

So I want to say happy new year to all NewsMail readers and staff.

I hope this coming year will be one where everyone receives the things on their wish list.