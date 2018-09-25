OPINION: New emergency department a positive step ahead

MAJOR MILESTONE: Registered nurse Renee Smidt, registered nurse Margaret Philip and nurse unit manager Emma Shears at the Friendlies emergency department, which opened today.

TODAY marks a new milestone in health service delivery for the Bundaberg region.

The opening of a new emergency department at the Friendly Society Private Hospital is a positive step forward for the region.

This is just one of a number of health-related services that have come online, or is set to, in the near future.

Of course, the biggest win for the region would be the construction of a new public hospital.This project is progressing and we all wait to hear what the outcome of the government's business case will be.

Health is one of the key economic drivers across the country at the moment.

In the past couple of weeks, employment agency Seek said nurses were the most in-demand profession.

With an older population and also many in the wider Bundaberg region community facing health challenges, the health sector is delivering on two fronts for the region.

Congratulations to all involved in today's development.