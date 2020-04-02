Opinion: Need for news

YESTERDAY was a sad day for the media industry, after Newscorp confirmed its metro community newspapers, including Brisbane-based Quest, would suspend their print publications.

Business closures and job losses have occurred as a result of health warnings across the globe and although our operations currently remain unchanged in Bundaberg, sadly, journalists are not exempt from this. I’ve had multiple conversations with different people recently, all of whom have dismissed my concerns. “You’ll be right,” is a common response, as is “the world will always need news.”

But that’s the thing. Many of us say we ‘need’ the news, but when it comes to push and shove, many of us refuse to pay for it. Community journalism is a necessity, as is the local butcher, bakery and coffee shop. All of these outlets feed us in some way and in order to continue, they need to generate a sustainable income.

Competition is healthy in all industries, but what is not healthy is the intent to tear down another local business and its people, simply to get ahead.

After working in public relations and journalism, I now know news is something that needs to be told by professionals within the field of journalism.

News is a mixture of both the good and the bad and sometimes it is so bad that it hurts to read, watch and hear.

But that is reality. News is not a fairytale and stories don’t always end in happily ever after.

Times are tough for all of us, so it is important, where possible, that we unite as one community and support local.

So when you go to buy a loaf of bread, carton of milk or your favourite cup of coffee, pick up a newspaper or subscribe online. Discover the latest sports from Shane Jones, see what Geordi Offord reported on from court, or read council news by Chris Burns. Enjoy community and business news from Brittiny Edwards, Mikayla Haupt, Crystal Jones and myself and start a conversation from Jay Fielding’s weekly column.

Learn from Zac O’Brien’s investigative reports, take in the incredible moments captured by our photographers Mike Knott and Brian Cassidy and find out from a team led by Megan Sheehan, all you need to know in Bundaberg.