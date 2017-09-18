OPINION: Murderers should not be let out

A young Bryan Hodgkinson taking part in a table tennis tournament, regular activity with he did with his sister Doris Hillier. PHOTO: Submitted

A young Bryan Hodgkinson taking part in a table tennis tournament, regular activity with he did with his sister Doris Hillier. PHOTO: Submitted

"PEOPLE like him should be kept in jail - never to be released.”

The words of Bundaberg woman Doris Hillier are hard to argue against.

Her brother Bryan Hodgkinson was brutally murdered 30 years ago and the killer has never been brought to justice.

Mrs Hillier believes she knows who killed her brother (the man is now dead) and she wants an inquest into the murder to give her family closure.

She believes the parole board of the time was at fault for letting a violent offender back on to the street.

"No family should have to live a life of hell through the hands of a filthy, slimy, grubby murderer,” she says.

"The board members have to think long and hard about releasing these evils.”

I'm not sure who would argue against her.

Too often violent criminals are released only to go on to offend again.