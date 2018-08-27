OPINION: MP's move signals more turbulence on horizon

PAY CUT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's decision will cost him some $50,000 from his annual pay cheque.

PAY CUT: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's decision will cost him some $50,000 from his annual pay cheque. Mike Knott BUN270818PITT1

CABINET solidarity is purely a political convention designed to maintain or protect the collective good as perceived by a ministry.

It rests on the notion that the executive ought to appear a collective entity, able to maintain cohesion and display political strength.

In these highly turbulent political times, there hasn't been too much on show in recent days.

With a new cabinet formed under the leadership of Scott Morrison, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has made the decision to step aside from his position as assistant minister to the deputy prime minister.

It's a decision that will cost him some $50,000 from his annual pay cheque.

He explains the decision will enable him to speak more freely on key issues and importantly represent the electorate.

That would be the reason he was voted in as the Member for Hinkler.

The issue he wants to speak on is power prices and cost of living.

I can only assume that Mr Pitt feels the people of Hinkler's interests and government policy could potentially be at odds in the future.

Having provided Mr Morrison his "full support”, I think these will continue to be interesting times.